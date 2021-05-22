Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Up 7.4%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 2,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

About Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

