Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000.

RLGY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 882,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,551. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

