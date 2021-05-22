RED Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $153,332.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00460396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.