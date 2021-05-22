Reed L. Benson Sells 108,334 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.44. 773,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $241.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

