Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.68, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

