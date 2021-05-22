Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,505 Shares

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

REKR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 302.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

