Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $9.49 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

