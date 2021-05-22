Renew (LON:RNWH) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Renew to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £527.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Renew has a one year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.