Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was down 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 3,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,335,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Specifically, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

