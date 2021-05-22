Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.