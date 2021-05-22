Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

