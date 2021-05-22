Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

MRNS stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $613.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.