Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 785,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

