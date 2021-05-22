Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85% Semler Scientific 32.08% 67.38% 52.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $114.18 million 0.12 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $32.77 million 22.57 $15.08 million $1.88 58.51

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Star Equity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Star Equity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

