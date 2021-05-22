Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 9.92 -$305.36 million N/A N/A ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zillow Group and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ZipLink.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zillow Group beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

