Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 402,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

