Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold a total of 19,844 shares of company stock worth $992,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rexnord by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.