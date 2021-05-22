Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,318 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $138,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. 1,356,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,477. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

