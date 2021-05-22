Rhumbline Advisers Has $91.35 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $91,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,881. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.