Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $103,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,442. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

