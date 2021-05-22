Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,894 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $151,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

