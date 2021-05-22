Rhumbline Advisers Sells 534,816 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 534,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $82,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 200,958,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

