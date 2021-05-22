Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,585 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 35,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,649. The company has a market cap of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

