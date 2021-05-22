RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.33.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $250.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.72 and its 200-day moving average is $339.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

