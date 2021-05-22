Rio DeFi Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.