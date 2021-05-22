RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0656

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $326.45 or 0.00864745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00090033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.