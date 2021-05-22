RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-$264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.62 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

