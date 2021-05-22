RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 138,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.