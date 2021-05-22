Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 69,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

