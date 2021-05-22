Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

