Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.890 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.