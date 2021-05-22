Roth Capital Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $25.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,189. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,306 shares of company stock worth $39,646,959 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.