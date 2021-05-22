Router Protocol Price Reaches $8.03 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.03 or 0.00021001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $26.96 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00368537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00196448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00872253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,520 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

