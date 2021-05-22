Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €92.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.40 ($109.88).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

