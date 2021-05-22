Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

RY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.39. 886,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.