Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target to C$19.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

