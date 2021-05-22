RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $997.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

