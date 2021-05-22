Ruff (RUFF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

