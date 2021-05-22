Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RSI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 416,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,725. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 109.6% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 113,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

