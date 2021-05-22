Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

