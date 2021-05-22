Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

