Sanders Capital LLC Has $338.69 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Booking worth $338,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,293.38. 263,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,377.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,207.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.