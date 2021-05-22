Sanders Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,464,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,501,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 331,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. 3,723,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.