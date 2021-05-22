Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Down 6.3%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.81. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

About Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF)

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.