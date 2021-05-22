Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB remained flat at $$100.62 during midday trading on Friday. 386,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,561. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

