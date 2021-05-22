Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $$138.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10,160,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,958. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

