Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

