Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,647,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.