Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 866 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 83,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

