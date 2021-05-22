Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 29,427 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 226.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.